Free monthly event featuring 1972 cars and older

Auburn, CA – Do you have a classic car vintage 1972 or older? Are you a classic car fan? If so, Auburn Cruise Night is for you.

Auburn Cruise Night is a free monthly event held between from 4:00- 9:00 pm on the second Friday of each month between May and September. Celebrating their 37th year in 2021, the event attracts hundreds of classic cars.

A family friendly event in Auburn that includes music and food vendors. Auburn Cruise Night takes places on four blocks between Elm and High Street. The entry point for cars is listed as 601 Lincoln Way Gold Rush Museum.

The event does include a list of rules and restrictions, so please check before visiting. More information is available online

Auburn Cruise Night Rules