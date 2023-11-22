Board of Supervisors adopts ordinance to rezone properties

Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors took action recently to adopt an ordinance to rezone 332 parcels of land to comply with the Auburn Municipal Airport’s 2021 Airport Land Use Compatibility Plan. (posted below)

Referred to as the Auburn Airport Aircraft Overflight Rezone Project, the county is mandated by state law to align its zoning regulations with the airport’s land use compatibility plan. When the Placer County Airport Land Use Commission approved the compatibility plan in 2021, it expanded the airport influence area to enhance safety for aircraft and property owners over parcels that were not zoned for aircraft overflight.

Portions of 332 parcels fall within the newly expanded influence area.

Airport operations no impacted

The board’s action does not affect the daily operations of the airport, and Placer County does not have jurisdiction over the airport’s business model or development of the airport’s campus or runways.

The board’s action ensures that future development within the expanded airport influence area complies with regulatory requirements such as height standards and uses that may significantly increase the number of people gathering at a site. Development or land use could also not increase the presence of birds or other wildlife that would potentially interfere with airport operations.

Additionally, the zoning designation discloses to future property owners that their property is subject to limitations due to its proximity to the airport.

For more information visit Auburn Airport Aircraft Overflight Rezone Project.

Auburn Municipal Airport

Auburn Municipal Airport is a general aviation facility owned by the City of Auburn and operated by the City’s Department of Public Works. The Auburn City Council adopted a master plan for Auburn Municipal Airport in July 2007.

related