Railhead Park on Pacific Street

Auburn, Calif. – Auburn is getting ready to celebrate Independence Day in 2024 with its annual 4th of July Parade on High Street downtown. Then at 4:30 PM, head over to Railhead Park for the festivities at a new location! Billed as “New and Improved,” wear your red, white, & blue for an all-ages and family friendly event.

On tap for this year, there will be live entertainment, vendors, kids activities, bounce houses, great food and a kaleidoscope of color with fireworks to conclude the fun!

Auburn 4th of July

10:30 AM: Parade Downtown

4:30 PM: Community celebration at Railhead Park

~ 9:45: Fireworks

Railhead Park