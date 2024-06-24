Railhead Park on Pacific Street
Auburn, Calif. – Auburn is getting ready to celebrate Independence Day in 2024 with its annual 4th of July Parade on High Street downtown. Then at 4:30 PM, head over to Railhead Park for the festivities at a new location! Billed as “New and Improved,” wear your red, white, & blue for an all-ages and family friendly event.
On tap for this year, there will be live entertainment, vendors, kids activities, bounce houses, great food and a kaleidoscope of color with fireworks to conclude the fun!
Auburn 4th of July
- 10:30 AM: Parade Downtown
- 4:30 PM: Community celebration at Railhead Park
- ~ 9:45: Fireworks
Railhead Park
4th of July
