Mercy North Auburn at Rock Creek

Auburn, Calif. – Mercy Housing and Placer County are hosting a dedication event welcoming Mercy North Auburn at Rock Creek, a 79-unit affordable apartment and townhome development for families, located within the Placer County Government Center campus.

Featuring three 3-story apartment buildings and seven 2-story attached townhomes, this new community is a collaborative effort between Mercy Housing California and Placer County, which contributed three acres of property, housing vouchers, and funding from two state grants totaling more than $4.5 million.

With financial support from California’s No Place Like Home Program, the Placer County Adult System of Care provides referrals and case management for residents of 20 of the new homes.

Presenters

Presenters will include Mercy Housing California President Doug Shoemaker, Placer County District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson, Placer County District 3 Supervisor Jim Holmes, Placer County CEO Todd Leopold, Wells Fargo Managing Director John Kauh, California Tax Credit Allocation Committee Deputy Executive Director Anthony Zeto, Placer Community Foundation Board Members Larry Welch and Ken Larson

WHEN: May 11, 2022 at 11 a.m.

WHERE: 2960 1st Street, Auburn, CA 95603 with livestream available here.