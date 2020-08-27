Placer County, Mercy Housing break ground on 79-unit development

AUBURN, Calif. – Placer County has broken ground with developer Mercy Housing on an affordable housing project at the Placer County Government Center in Auburn. The 79-unit apartment and townhome development, known as Mercy North Auburn, is a collaborative effort.

The county has contributed 3 acres of county-owned property to the project along with housing vouchers and funding from two state grants totaling more than $4.5 million. Placer County Housing Trust Funds are also being used to cover development and processing fees. With financial support from California’s No Place Like Home Program, the Placer County Adult System of Care will provide referrals and case management for residents of 20 of the new homes.

“Desperately needed”

“Affordable housing is desperately needed in Placer County and in California as a whole,” said Placer County Board Chair and District 1 Supervisor Bonnie Gore. “We know how difficult and expensive it is to develop a housing project of this size. We wanted to collaborate with Mercy Housing and help this housing project come to fruition for our community and the next generation of Placer County residents.”

Mercy North Auburn will boast three three-story apartment buildings and seven two-story attached townhomes that will be available to people with a wide range of incomes, ranging from 30-60% the area median income. It will also include a multipurpose community building, parking and common green spaces with outdoor play equipment.

“We are excited to have been chosen by Placer County to partner and lead this affordable housing project,” said Mercy Housing Regional Director of Housing Development Stephan Daues. “We appreciate the county’s prioritization of affordable housing, especially this project which is strategically placed near schools, shopping, transit and a host of other resources benefiting future residents.”

Mercy North Auburn is in direct alignment with the county’s efforts to redevelop the Placer County Government Center. Plans call for consolidation of future county service operations and community integration. Mercy North Auburn is slated to be completed in October 2021.

Mercy Housing Groundbreaking from Placer County Video Portal on Vimeo