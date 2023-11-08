Melvin Seals and JGB Dec 15 & 16

Auburn, Calif.- Cheerful camaraderie, music, and dancing return this holiday season for another epic, two-night engagement of the popular Very Jerry XMAS. Get ready for some good vibes at these annual sellout shows happening at the Auburn Odd Fellows Lodge on Dec 15 & 16, 2023.

A gathering of the tribe is always a guaranteed sellout and one helluva a good time! Come experience those positive deadhead vibes along with a full evening of dancing, smiles and a good time. Billed as the “Melvin Seals & JGB Show of the Year!”

21+ Event

A very Jerry XMAS is a 21 and over event, ID is required. No Refunds Unless Cancelled, No Outside Beverages (this will result in getting booted, – the Odd Fellows are fair priced, and it is the law). Prepare to dance as limited seating is prioritized for ADA folks. No ins & outs, Smoking area opens approximately 30 mins after doors.

Ticket prices subject to increase when purchased at the door. ** DANCE CONCERT NO SEATING

No Mean People

