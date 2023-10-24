🍊Mountain Mandarin Festival in Auburn set for November 17- 19

Celebration of delicious, locally grown Mandarin Oranges

Auburn, Calif. – The annual Mountain Mandarin Festival celebrates the new crop of delicious, locally grown Mandarin oranges, free samples, contests, live music and all things mandarin!

Placer County and Foothill growers will sell thousands of pounds of fresh Mandarin oranges and gift baskets accompanied by all the free samples you like. Proceeds benefit the scholarship fund of the Newcastle Area Business Association.

The Festival is held under the autumn-leaved trees of the Gold Country Fairgrounds and their golds, rusts and burgundies are punctuated with the bright orange globes of Mandarins everywhere you turn.

Try chocolate covered fresh Mandarins, Mandarin gelato, chicken wings, pizza, pulled pork, or take home Mandarin BBQ sauces, syrups, dressings and dozens of other Mandarin inspired concoctions. Explore vendors offering quality gift items also sell Mandarin scented lotions, soaps, and candles, along with artist-crafted jewelry, home accessories, and holiday items.

Ticket Prices

General Admission: $12

$12 Senior : $8

: $8 Friday Special: $7

$7 Kids Under 11 : Free

: Free Tickets Online

November 17-19, 2023

Gold Country Fairgrounds

209 Fairgate Rd

Auburn, CA

Friday: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Saturday 9am – 5pm

Sunday 10am – 4pm

