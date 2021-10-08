Weekend Events

Roseville, Calif- Excitement is in the air as changing seasons deliver welcome relief in the form of cooler temps to Northern California. Autumn also offers an added thrill of enjoying outdoor events and California travel.

Check out some of the featured local events this weekend in the Roseville area along with some adventures beyond South Placer County. The weekend forecast call for highs in the 70’s and low’s in the 40’s.

Friday, October 8

  • WAR in Concert in Rocklin at Quarry Park Amphitheater. Enjoy the music of 70’s funk legends.

Saturday, October 9

Sunday, October 10

Travel!

Autumn Travel Ideas in California

  • William Tell House Saloon. Fun and historic place to grab a bit and drink while exploring Marin County.
  • Hope Valley, colorful quaking aspens in Alpine County deliver the quintessential Autumn experience.
  • Apple Hill, Perfect for families and couples, nothing says Fall quite like Apple Hill.
  • Garland Ranch Regional Park. Hike among the eucalyptus groves, explore along the Carmel River. Chill.
  • St Helena, top-notch fun in one of Napa’s most esteemed communities.
  • Pumpkin Patches. Let the kids guide you to the perfect pumpkin!
  • Carmel Valley, enjoy a quiet, relaxed pace in the land of Honey, Wine & Art.

