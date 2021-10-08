Local events and road trip adventures

Roseville, Calif- Excitement is in the air as changing seasons deliver welcome relief in the form of cooler temps to Northern California. Autumn also offers an added thrill of enjoying outdoor events and California travel.

Check out some of the featured local events this weekend in the Roseville area along with some adventures beyond South Placer County. The weekend forecast call for highs in the 70’s and low’s in the 40’s.

Click an event for additional details.

Friday, October 8

WAR in Concert in Rocklin at Quarry Park Amphitheater. Enjoy the music of 70’s funk legends.

Saturday, October 9

Roseville BikeFest drive-thru event next to City Hall. Free helmets and goodies while supplies last.

Secret Ravine Adopt-a-Creek Event, a creek clean-up event. Help beautify your community.

NASCAR Event at All American Speedway. Drivers compete for $100,000 in prize money. Vroom!

Great Italian Festival in Reno. 39th year to experience the flavors, sounds and style of Italy right in the heart of The Biggest Little City. Sat & Sun.

Sunday, October 10

