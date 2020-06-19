Rescheduled to Friday due to high winds

CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire will host the annual Fiddyment Burn as a training exercise for our volunteers as well as new dozer operators and hand crew members.

The training will involve burning approximately 125 acres of grass between East Catlett Road and Sunset Boulevard West, on a parcel just west of the Athens Avenue-Fiddyment Road intersection. The area is north of Roseville and west of Rocklin and Lincoln.

The training burn will take place between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, rescheduled from Wednesday due to high winds.

The terrain allows crews to employ direct and indirect methods of firefighting and fire control, and provides the agency an opportunity to train cooperatively in incident command and fire ground tactical operations.