Longstanding fall tradition on the shore of Lake Tahoe

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Tahoe City, California will welcome back its annual lakeside Oktoberfest celebration at Commons Beach on Saturday, September 28 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Revelers will enjoy craft beers from some of the region’s best microbreweries, live music and great food, traditional Bavarian-themed games like the “Stein Squat” and “Weiner Toss,” as well as a craft vendor village. The crowd will also select the winner of the “Best German-themed costume” contest.

Tahoe City, California’s Oktoberfest, sponsored by, Bridgetender Tavern, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe, Tahoe City Public Utility District, Placer County, Tahoe Forest Health System, Tahoe Dave’s, Arbor Care of Tahoe, Plumas Bank, Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge, Tahoe Tap Haus, Tahoe Art Haus, Tahoe Quarterly, Tahoe Weekly, Lake Tahoe TV and Moonshine Ink is a festive fall celebration that welcomes all ages. The event will take place on September 28 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., with music by Lumbercat, the Reno, NV-based five-piece troupe known for blending groovy 70’s inspired rock ‘n’ roll with indie soul and a touch of funk.

“Tahoe City’s annual Oktoberfest celebration has been a longstanding fall tradition at Lake Tahoe,” said Kylee Bigelow, executive director of the Tahoe City Downtown Association. “This year will be no exception – in fact, we’ve got a great lineup of craft beer and wine vendors, popular local food trucks and much more to keep people entertained.”

Free to attend

Tahoe City Oktoberfest is a free community event, with food and drinks available for purchase. Commemorative Oktoberfest beer steins will be available for $20 and include two drink tickets for guests ages 21+.

Additional beer tickets will be sold for $5, and Bavarian-themed food items will be available from local food trucks including Big Blue BBQ, Eats Cooking Co., Fuller’s, Men Wielding Fire, Mogrog Rotisserie and Rub Shack. Participating beverage companies include Lagunitas, JAM Cellars, Alibi Ale Works, Auburn Ale House, Boochcraft, Common Cider, FiftyFifty Brewing, Firestone Walker Brewery, Pioneer Cocktail Club and Sierra Nevada.