Artisans, music, food & more! @ Recreation Park in Auburn

Auburn, Calif. – The Auburn Community Harvest Festival will take place on October 16, 2021 at Recreation Park in Auburn.

Featuring live music, giant pumpkin and scarecrow contests, arts and crafts booths showcasing local artisans and a costume contest and parade for young and old alike.



Carnival games and pony rides for kids, food and vendor booths hosted by local nonprofits and Auburn’s own Sugar Plump Fairies are out in friendly force.

Bounce Houses, climbing wall, rides and much more!

Family-friendly and FREE!

Enjoy an autumn day of wholesome activities that cater to the entire family. And it’s free to attend, thanks to our generous sponsors.

October 16 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Recreation Park

Auburn, Ca

Map & Directions