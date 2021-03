Cities and Towns ranked by percentage of Irish residents

Roseville, CA- St. Patrick’s Day was a pretty big deal growing up on the East Coast. The incredibly festive nature is reminiscent of the spirit that Cinco de Mayo holds in California. Convivial celebrations that celebrate and honor unique cultures are always a great time.

A day awash in a sea of green, leprechauns and four-leaf clovers. A hearty helping of corned beef, cabbage and potatoes was a once a year splurge. Quaffing an Irish brew or a shot of Irish Whiskey to begin the day’s celebration is customary, for some.

-- Roseville Today Premium Sponsor --

-- Roseville Today Premium Sponsor --

-- Roseville Today Premium Sponsor --

-- Roseville Today Premium Sponsor --



Either way, a fun day to crank up your bagpipes or perhaps some U2 or Van Morrison.

Here are the places in California with the highest percentage of Irish, at least according to ZipAtlas. We can’t say which ones throw the best celebration, but we suspect a few know how to throw down a good time in Irish fashion.

If you have any recommendations where to, we’d love to hear from you.

California Cities and Town with most Irish residents

City/Town Residents % Irish Strawberry Valley, California 98 68.04% Randsburg, California 105 40.42% Clearlake Park, California 91 37.36% Ravendale, California 44 34.52% Fields Landing, California 213 32.32% Nipton, California 158 32.01% Alleghany, California 106 30.71% Goodyears Bar, California 69 30.30% Downieville, California 391 29.86% Clio, California 78 29.29% Tomales, California 371 27.54% Navarro, California 142 26.62% Lakeshore, California 46 25.80% Mount Laguna, California 79 25.60% Mather, California 914 25.49% Avery, California 104 25.35% Shoshone, California 70 24.26% Tecopa, California 99 24.04% Echo Lake, California 60 23.80% Wishon, California 310 23.72% Castella, California 222 22.47% Coleville, California 1,318 22.18% Wilseyville, California 415 21.96% Green Valley Lake, California 305 21.85% Lytle Creek, California 1,077 21.58% Elmira, California 153 21.53% Clements, California 717 21.48% Twin Bridges, California 14 21.42% Madeline, California 70 21.42% Cima, California 21 21.42% Eagleville, California 116 21.36% Paynes Creek, California 417 21.29% Cassel, California 326 21.27% Hathaway Pines, California 316 21.19% Kirkwood, California 123 20.72% Loma Mar, California 128 20.43% Paskenta, California 259 20.21% Landers, California 2,181 19.94% Mi Wuk Village, California 1,261 19.92% Friant, California 1,119 19.25% Bass Lake, California 604 19.21% Vallecito, California 440 19.09% Forest Knolls, California 1,019 18.94% Old Station, California 169 18.84% Doyle, California 1,164 18.73% Herlong, California 928 18.49% Callahan, California 286 18.34% Caspar, California 317 18.32% Weldon, California 1,920 18.28% Summerland, California 561 18.27% Bethel Island, California 2,362 18.15% Guerneville, California 4,893 18.09% Wofford Heights, California 2,510 17.98% Douglas City, California 940 17.89% Samoa, California 389 17.89% Dutch Flat, California 333 17.68% Tahoe City, California 3,997 17.61% Redcrest, California 386 17.56% Sheridan, California 1,216 17.50% Posey, California 247 17.24% Phillipsville, California 150 17.18% Brownsville, California 1,230 17.01% Leggett, California 303 16.99% Lower Lake, California 2,633 16.96% Platina, California 206 16.88% Shasta, California 524 16.86% Altaville, California 664 16.83% Earp, California 1,545 16.67% Willow Creek, California 1,660 16.66% Valyermo, California 406 16.56% Bella Vista, California 894 16.52% Zenia, California 253 16.48% Fulton, California 462 16.44% Auberry, California 3,455 16.29% Yosemite National Park, California 1,740 16.29% Lagunitas, California 813 16.28% Salton City, California 796 16.25% Bodega, California 571 16.22% Greenwood, California 1,136 16.14% Jamestown, California 9,549 16.00% Lucerne, California 2,990 15.97% Redway, California 1,831 15.93% Mariposa, California 10,218 15.92% Camp Meeker, California 425 15.92% Mokelumne Hill, California 2,714 15.86% Bridgeport, California 817 15.82% Monte Rio, California 1,524 15.79% La Grange, California 1,736 15.79% Taylorsville, California 498 15.77% Cottonwood, California 12,347 15.73% Hayfork, California 2,505 15.71% Lee Vining, California 488 15.69% Big Bear Lake, California 5,435 15.66% Hyampom, California 248 15.63% Mill Creek, California 77 15.62% Ahwahnee, California 1,957 15.62% Port Costa, California 168 15.60% Weott, California 256 15.58% Alturas, California 5,092 15.54% Litchfield, California 376 15.47%