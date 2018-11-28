Rolling Stones Keep on Rockin’

Santa Clara, CA- The Rolling Stones return to California for two shows during their scheduled 13-date U.S. No Filter Tour 2019.

The Rose Bowl in Pasadena and Levi Stadium in Santa Clara will host the Stones shows in the Golden State on May 11 and 18th, respectively.

Rolling Stones @ Desert Trip

Opening night will be held in Miami on April 20, while the Rolling Stones will close out their tour with a pair of dates at Soldier Field in Chicago at the end of June.

As always, fans should expect an exciting evening of classic Stones’ songs that never grow old.

The septuagenarians first toured the U.S. in 1964. To provide some perspective, consider the following facts during the Stones first tour.

Then / Now

Dow Jones: 891 / 25,359

President: Lyndon B. Johnson / Donald Trump

World Series MVP:Bob Gibson/ Steve Pearce

Popular Songs: Chapel of Love – The Dixie Cups / High Hopes – Panic at the Disco

Median home: $18,800 / $310,500

Gallon of gas: $0.30 / 2.57

Rolling Stones 2019 Tour Dates

APR 20- Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

APR 24- Jacksonville, FL – TIAA Bank Field

APR 28- Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

MAY 7- Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

MAY 11- Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl

MAY 18- Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium

MAY 22- Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field

May 26- Denver, CO – Broncos Stadium At Mile High

MAY 31-Landover, MD – FedExField

JUN 4- Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

JUN 8- Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

JUN 13-East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

JUN 17-East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

JUN 21-Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

JUN 25-Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

