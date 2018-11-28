Rolling Stones Keep on Rockin’
Santa Clara, CA- The Rolling Stones return to California for two shows during their scheduled 13-date U.S. No Filter Tour 2019.
The Rose Bowl in Pasadena and Levi Stadium in Santa Clara will host the Stones shows in the Golden State on May 11 and 18th, respectively.
Rolling Stones @ Desert Trip
Opening night will be held in Miami on April 20, while the Rolling Stones will close out their tour with a pair of dates at Soldier Field in Chicago at the end of June.
As always, fans should expect an exciting evening of classic Stones’ songs that never grow old.
The septuagenarians first toured the U.S. in 1964. To provide some perspective, consider the following facts during the Stones first tour.
Then / Now
- Dow Jones: 891 / 25,359
- President: Lyndon B. Johnson / Donald Trump
- World Series MVP:Bob Gibson/ Steve Pearce
- Popular Songs: Chapel of Love – The Dixie Cups / High Hopes – Panic at the Disco
- Median home: $18,800 / $310,500
- Gallon of gas: $0.30 / 2.57
Rolling Stones 2019 Tour Dates
- APR 20- Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
- APR 24- Jacksonville, FL – TIAA Bank Field
- APR 28- Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
- MAY 7- Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium
- MAY 11- Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl
- MAY 18- Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium
- MAY 22- Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field
- May 26- Denver, CO – Broncos Stadium At Mile High
- MAY 31-Landover, MD – FedExField
- JUN 4- Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
- JUN 8- Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
- JUN 13-East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
- JUN 17-East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
- JUN 21-Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
- JUN 25-Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
Tickets go on sale at Ticketmaster
