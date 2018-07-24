34th Annual Reggae on the River

August 3-5 at French’s Camp in Humboldt County, CA Brothers and sisters!

On August 3-5, High Times Presents the 34th edition of one of the world’s iconic festival experiences, Reggae On The River. Set on the the banks of the majestic Eel River and delivering the best in reggae and world music to the hills of Humboldt County since 1984, the festival will showcase the camping, community and irie vibes that made Reggae on the River famous.

Musical performances include

Iration, Mavado, Busy Signal, The Original Wailers, Arrested Development, Morgan Heritage, Bambaata Marley, Cham, Don Carlos & many more.

Tickets