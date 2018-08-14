Annual One Love One Heart Reggae Festival

September 1 & 2, 2018 at Yolo County Fairgrounds

Woodland, CA,- Yolo County Fairgrounds in Woodland, CA will turn into an International Culture Fest over Labor Day Weekend when H.A.S.O Live presents the 9th Annual One Love One Heart Reggae. Sacramento Basin’s premier reggae festival offers roots reggae, world music, and dancehall. Gates are at 10am each day and the music goes to 10pm.

The festival boasts the biggest names in reggae including Nigerian Superstar Davido; Jamaican reggae harmony legends, Israel Vibration & Roots Radics; Jamaican deejay and member of the Rastafari movement, Anthony B; Grammy winner, Mykal Rose; reggae singer and toaster from England, Pato Banton; Grammy nominees from Jamaica, Raging Fyah; music with a message from Jah 9; Jamaican singer/songwriter, producer Randy Valentine; feel-good musical vibration of up-and-coming Reggae artist, Keznamdi; Roots Reggae St. Croix Style from Abja and the Kushites; Misael from Puerto Rico, Mada Nile from Virgin Islands, San Francisco Bay’s own Reggae Angels; The Dancehall Diva, Sister I-Live; and more!

Saturday Line-Up

Anthony B – Jamaica

Israel Vibration -Jamaica

Mykal Rose – Jamaica

Raging Fyah – Jamaica

Jah9 – Jamaica

Misael – Puerto Rico

Reggae Angels – Northern California

Sister I-Live – Jamaica

Sunday Line-Up

Davido – Nigeria

Randy Valentine – Jamaica/UK

Pato Banton – UK

Keznamdi – Jamaica

Abja & the Kushites – St. Croix

Mada Nile – Virgin Islands

Guidance Band – Hawaii

Jah9 Yoga Dub Session – Jamaica

The Master of Ceremonies is roots master, Rocky Bailey and the deejays on the second stage are Deeply Rooted Sound – Dj SoulJah / Dj Nice Up; Next Level Sound – Jeanius; Zion Roots Sound; Full Watts Hi-Fi – Dub Fyah; Squarefield Massive; Jah Mikey Sound; Killa Keyz; Irie Selecta; Ras Rican; and Dj Upright.

All-ages festival

This all-ages festival is fun for the whole family with international food and merchandise vendors, on-site camping, and a Kidz Zone; plus, Jah 9 will also be leading a Yoga Dub Session.

Ticket Prices

The fairgrounds are located in Woodland, CA. Gate 1 is located at 1250 Gum Ave.

Weekend Passes and Single-day Tickets are available at Eventbrite. Weekend Passes are $135; Saturday and Sunday only passes are $75. Kids under 12 are free.

Physical tickets for weekend pass or single-day tickets can be purchased at Sacramento News and Review Office, all Dimples Records locations, Sord Board Shop in Woodland, Potent Sticks in Sacramento and Crucial Vibes Rasta Boutique in Davis.

Onsite tent camping is $70 per car/2 people and can be purchased online on Eventbrite or at the Gate. Each additional person is $25 and can be paid at the gate.

Parking is $10 per car through the online presale link or $20 per car at the gate.

A VIP ticket is offered for $200 and includes a weekend ticket to the show, wine tasting, finger foods, shade canopies and seating, a specialty bar, and much more. Tickets for VIP area will be issued at will call with your receipt and I.D.

Ultra VIP Lounges

And new for this year is a limited number of the $1200 Ultra VIP Lounges for four people in a prime location and includes a 10×10 canopy, couch and large chairs, lighting, and a bottle, plus meals for four.

Established in early 2009, H.A.S.O Live has held over fifty musical events throughout California working with international stars. With each show, H.A.S.O Live upholds its mission of promoting “Love and Unity Through Music. The organization was founded and builds upon our dedication toward helping the youth in the Sacramento basin,” states producer Denise Carter.

MP Strider’s Youth Track Club/USATF

Carter explains that, “This event raises money and awareness for MP Strider’s Youth Track Club/USATF which works to keep our youth in sports and off the streets. We are looking to raise $80,000 to send the track club, children ages 5-18, to Fiji to compete.”

Tickets, camping and artist line-up is available on www.oneloveoneheartreggae.com and Eventbrite.com

This event is made possible through sponsor support including Sacramento News and Review, MJ Travel, Potent Sticks, Lil Shop of Growers, MP Striders Track Club, Reggae Festival Guide, Kulcha Latino San Francisco, Dimples Records, Queen Sheba Ethiopian Cuisine Restaurant, and Sord Board Shop.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/OneLoveOneHeartReggaeFestival