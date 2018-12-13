High Sierra Music Festival returns July 4 – July 7, 2019

Plumas-Sierra Fairgrounds in Quincy, CA

Early Bird four-day passes on-sale now at http://highsierramusic.com/

Rock and roll on a racetrack, madre of West Coast music festivals, High Sierra Music Festival will return July 4 – July 7 to beautiful Quincy, CA, for its 29th consecutive year and today is pleased to announce its first batch of artists for 2019.

Priding itself on a diverse musical lineup, one-of-a-kind intimate artist “playshops,” and legendary sit-ins and surprises throughout the weekend, HSMF remains the live music fan mainstay-a home away from home to pilgrimage to each year for a community experience of musical chances-taken, all day and all night, on stages big and small.

2019 Lineup

As the festival nears its third decade of existence, a milestone that speaks to the curation of both music and extra-curricular activities, HSMF welcomes the following artists to its 2019 lineup: Greensky Bluegrass, Jim James (with his full band), St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Galactic, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe presents Eat a Bunch of Peaches, The Marcus King Band, ALO, The Polish Ambassador, The Nth Power (for a very special Marvin Gaye Tribute), Jennifer Hartswick Band, Cris Jacobs Band, Cha Wa, and Ron Artis II & The Truth– with more artists to be announced in the coming months.

From the Grandstand Stage to the “don’t let out the air-conditioning” doors of the High Sierra Music Hall, festival-goers spend every day celebrating old traditions, as well as forging new ones each and every year. Craft brews and artisanal cocktails and cuisine to satisfy any appetite can be found around the clock, and kids never get bored of the daily parades, accommodating Family Village, and the always-popular community swimming pool right next door. On-site yoga, Pilates, and guided meditations provide a non-musical lift for the body, mind, and spirit. High Sierra Music Festival continues to be the cradle of exciting music in the picturesque locale of Plumas-Sierra Fairgrounds in Quincy, CA– located an easy distance from the Reno, NV, Bay Area, and Sacramento, CA, airports.

Tickets and Event Passes

Visit http://highsierramusic.com/ to purchase four-day passes at early-bird pricing which is in effect until Jan 8th (while supplies last, get ’em early!). All tickets, including FestivALL VIP packages, RV passes, and parking passes will be available on Wednesday, Jan. 9 at 10 A.M. PST.