Opening Night in Reno at Grand Sierra Resort Oct 16

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros featuring Weir, Don Was and Jay Lane performing songs of Grateful Dead among others will embark on a 19-stop tour this fall across North America.

The tour kicks off October 16 and runs through November 18, hitting major markets across the US including New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, Nashville, Denver, and Washington D.C. See the complete list of dates below.

Fans can sign up for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale starting Friday, August 3 at 10am ET HERE.

Enhanced Fan Experiences will be offered on tour including a premium ticket in the first 10 rows, soundcheck access, a show-specific exclusive poster, and more.

Tickets will be available to the public on Friday, August 10 at 10am local time. Visit www.bobweir.net for details.

Weir says, “Wolf Bros is something that really took its roots back in the spring of 2015 when Don Was came up to TRI and helped us piece together Dead & Company. For a while now I’ve been itchin’ to explore our songs in a trio setting. An upright bass, my acoustic or electric guitar and a drummer. We did some rehearsals this past spring and it was big fun-and that’s the whole idea. We were kickin’ around Dead songs as well as tunes from my back pages. I’m pretty sure we’re gonna have a big adventure with this…”

Bob Weir, Grateful Dead, Dead & Company

One of the founding members of the legendary Grateful Dead, which received a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007, Weir has become one of rock’s finest and most distinctive rhythm guitarists. In 2016, Weir released Blue Mountain on Columbia/Legacy, his first album of solo material in more than 10 years and his first album of entirely original material in more than 30 years. Weir is currently a member of Dead & Company which features Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti.

Don Was

Don Was founded the ’80s funk-rock band Was (Not Was), known for hits such as “Walk The Dinosaur” and “Spy In The House Of Love.” As an in-demand, highly acclaimed producer, Was has been honored with four Grammy Awards for his production work in each of the past three decades, including Best Album honors for work with The Rolling Stones and Bonnie Raitt. Production credits include The Rolling Stones, Willie Nelson, Roy Orbison, Gregg Allman, John Mayer and Neil Young, to name only several. Albums produced by Was have achieved dozens of multi-platinum, platinum and gold certifications and have sold more than 90 million copies worldwide. As one of music’s top bass players, Was has collaborated with countless musicians throughout his storied career, spanning a multitude of genres.

Jay Lane

San Francisco-based drummer Jay Lane played with Bob Weir’s RatDog for more than 16 years. He was also one of the first drummers of Primus. More recently, Lane has performed with a collections of artists including Phil Lesh and Friends.

BOB WEIR AND WOLF BROS TOUR