FREE Music Festival in Folsom Aug. 18

Folsom. CA – The 2nd Annual APWA Music Festival in Folsom returns August 18, 2018 at 110 Blue Ravine Road (Dokken Engineering).

The fun starts at 1:00 PM, admission is FREE and all ages are welcome.

Bring your blankets and chair and get ready to enjoy a full day of entertainment.

Saturday, August 18, 2018

APWA Music Festival

110 Blue Ravine Road

Folsom, CA

1:00- 8:30 PM

(first band takes the stage at 2:00 PM)

Enjoy delicious local craft beers, tasty food, ice cream and games for the kids while listening to the six bands on tap.

About APWA

APWA is American Public Works Association, a nation-wide (plus Canada) organization made up of people that work in Public Works. Many City, County, State, Federal employees and Consultants that work on Public Works Projects are members of the organization. On top of that, the Sacramento Chapter of APWA has an Education Endowment Fund (EEF) that raises money for grants to the four universities in our region.

All proceeds from this event will go to the EEF.

This music event is sponsored by 23 very generous companies (listed on the bottom of the flyer), who made it possible for FREE admission!