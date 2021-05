Sacramento Golden 1 Center Schedule

Sacramento, CA- Golden1 Center is the Sacramento region’s newest high-tech, mega-million dollar event center and home to the Sacramento Kings. Located at 500 David J Stern Walk in Sacramento, the Golden1 is one of this region’s premier must-see venues.

Golden 1 Center Concert Schedule 2021

August 21- Harry Styles

September 1- Celine Dion

September 11- Alejandro Fernández

October 15- PHISH

October 23- Andrea Bocelli

November 13- Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin

November 26- Gabriel Iglesias

December 11- V101 Heart of Hip Hop

Golden 1 Center Concert Schedule 2022

March 4- Justin Bieber

March 6- The Weeknd

May 11 -Eric Church

September 20- Roger Waters

Tickets and more info at https://www.golden1center.com