WinterWonderGrass Music & Brew Festival

Olympic Valley, CA- The WinterWonderGrass Music & Brew Festival, known for its mix of eclectic bluegrass and Americana artists, local and regional craft brews and world-class skiing and riding, announces that it is postponing its rescheduled 2020 festival ahead to April 1-3, 2022, and will not occur on its initially rescheduled dates of April 9-11, 2021.

The festival will again take place at its traditional California home of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows in North Lake Tahoe.

“I encourage friends and fans to hop on board for 2022. However, know that at any time, we will work with you to honor a refund.” Scotty Stoughton, Festival Founder

Performing artists

As a continued testament to the strength of the WinterWonderGrass community and the relationships with artists and their teams, the festival is extremely pleased to confirm that all but one act from the 2020 lineup will fully return in April of 2022. The festival will be anchored by a two-set Billy Strings headlining Sunday night performance, and will once again welcome the likes of The Infamous Stringdusters, Keller and the Keels, Peter Rowan, Fruition, The War and Treaty, Brothers Comatose, The Lil Smokies, Lindsay Lou, Pickin on the Dead and many more. WinterWonderGrass will be making a special announcement of the third and final headliner this year to replace The Devil Makes Three, at this time they are not confirming any future dates.

“I humbly wish to express the deep gratitude I, and the WWG Team have for the endless support of the Resort and the Community, shared festival founder, Scotty Stoughton. “Especially everyone hanging on to their tickets and riding the wave with us. Your investment into the future of WWG and kind notes of support have been a bright spot through these troubled times. Since most tickets are already sold and with the huge expected demand for 2022 tickets, I encourage friends and fans to hop on board for 2022. However, know that at any time, we will work with you to honor a refund.”

WinterWonderGrass 2022

Along with the announcement of this postponement, WinterWonderGrass has presented current festival ticket holders, and those without tickets that are interested in attending in 2022, with a handful of options. Those details are as follows:

Return

All current single-day, 3-day and VIP festival tickets will be honored in April 2022. No action is required for those who want to roll over.

All lift tickets purchased for 2020 will be honored for festival weekend in 2022.

Buy Tickets

Tickets for WinterWonderGrass Tahoe 2021 can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-winterwondergrass-tahoe-tickets-71439177503

Since the event is close to selling out, we anticipate high demand for these tickets, so if plans change, you can always sell/exchange in the future through Lyte.

Refund

Given the continued stress surrounding COVID, WinterWonderGrass is happy to work with fans on refunds for extenuating circumstances.

Please direct ticket specific inquiries to info (at) bonfirentertainment.com.

More information on WinterWonderGrass, including the Tahoe event as well as Steamboat 2022, will be released in the coming months.

2019 Review