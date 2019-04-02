Acclaimed Non-Profit Music Festival Benefiting Music Programs in Public Schools

ALO, David Nelson Band, The Mother Hips, Hot Buttered Rum, Royal Jelly Jive, Blame Sally, and New Monsoon

Petaluma, California – This marks the 12th year for what has become one of the most highly regarded festivals on the West Coast. The Petaluma Music Festival will take place on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019, at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds & Event Center in Petaluma.

With past festival performances by national acts like Trombone Shorty, The Devil Makes Three, Railroad Earth, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Galactic, Nahko and Medicine for the People, Jackie Greene, Xavier Rudd, and The Wood Brothers, festival goers are always treated to a family-friendly event with a unique variety of indie and jam band music for people of all ages.

This year is no exception, and fans of the local music scene should be particularly excited about an all Bay Area-based lineup. For 2019, the Petaluma Music Festival decided to celebrate the bounty of music talent located right here in the Bay Area featuring the kaleidoscopic funk pop-n-roll of rock band ALO, the jam and country rock of the David Nelson Band, the California rock and soul of The Mother Hips, the souped-up jamgrass string band Hot Buttered Rum, the old-school throwback rock, gypsy swing, and dance-party soul of Royal Jelly Jive, the eclectic and acoustic folk rock of the all-female Blame Sally, the genre-bending psychedelic sounds of New Monsoon, and the folk-roots and jam band Moonalice. Joining these headliners are Bay Area favorites: The Grain, The Soul Section, Magic In The Other, The Dictator Tots, Domenic Bianco and the SoulShake, and more to be announced.

Rounding out the day are a silent auction, a celebrity autographed guitar raffle, a fantastic kid’s area, free drinking water, and a variety of specialty food, craft, and merchandise vendors. The presenting community partner is the Lagunitas Brewing Company.

PMF

The Petaluma Music Festival is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to “keeping music in the schools.” All festival proceeds benefit the music education programs in all Petaluma area public schools. In the last nine years, the Petaluma Music Festival has donated over $325,000 to keeping music in the schools, and they are looking to increase that number in 2019.

Ticket Info

Tickets are $55 for General Admission, $149 for Best Value VIP, and children 12 and under are free with a paying adult. Ticket prices will increase on the day of festival. Students 13-17 can purchase $20 tickets at the door. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.petalumamusicfestival.org Gates open at 11:30 AM and the festival concludes at 9:30 PM. The festival location is the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma, CA 94952.