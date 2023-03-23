Weekend of island music and reggae ft. Kolohe Kai, J Boog, Common Kings, Steel Pulse, and more

Sacramento, Calif. – Good Vibez Presents and JMF Presents are joining forces to bring the Holo Holo Music Festival back to California this fall.

Over the weekend of September 9th and 10th, Holo Holo will land at the Old Sacramento Waterfront in Sacramento, California, for two days of island music and reggae. Over the course of Saturday and Sunday, Kolohe Kai, Common Kings, J Boog and Steel Pulse plus island favorites, FIJI, Rebel Souljahz, Maoli, Three Plus, Ka’ikena Scalan, Mike Love, Koauka, Eli Mac, and rounding everything out, Chris Boomer, CRSB and Western Conference will take the stage to transform Sacramento into an oasis of island vibes.

“Holo Holo”

“‘Holo Holo’ means ‘to travel, to sail, to move,'” says O’ahu-born Good Vibez co-owner, Dan Sheehan. “This familiar expression is most often heard between friends as in ‘let’s holo holo up country,'” he says when detailing the festival’s origin. The inaugural Holo Holo Music Festival took place in Northern California in 2022, but, in Sheehan’s words “this event desires movement,” which brings its second gathering to Las Vegas, Nevada, in the early summer of 2023 and now to Sacramento this coming September.

For Sheehan, curating this lineup is more than just something on his to-do list. “Growing up in Ewa Beach, O’ahu, island music and reggae were the soundtracks to my childhood. These styles of music-the heartbeat of the islands-are the backbone of my work as a festival producer and venue owner. A big part of Good Vibez Presents is discovery, and I’m honored to be able to showcase and celebrate these bands at Holo Holo.”

“For decades we’ve worked inland and up and down the coast of California to bring great music to great people,” says Amy Sheehan, co-founder of Good Vibez. “We are thrilled to partner with JMF Presents, fellow music lovers with deep ties to the Sacramento market.”

Festival deets

What: Holo Holo Music Festival – Sacramento

When: Saturday, Sept. 9 & Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023; doors at 1 PM, music at 2 PM.

Where: Old Sacramento Waterfront – The Old Sacramento State Historic Park: 111 I Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

Who: Kolohe Kai, Common Kings, J Boog, Steel Pulse, FIJI, Rebel Souljahz, Maoli, Three Plus, Ka’ikena Scalan, Mike Love, Koauka, Eli Mac, Chris Boomer, CRSB and Western Conference

Tickets

Tickets are on sale Tuesday, March 28th at 10 am PDT and can be purchased at holoholofestival.com.