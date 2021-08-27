Placerville welcomes benefit Country Music Festival

Placerville, CA- Kilt & Cork, LLC announced today that the Thompson Auto Group Gold Hill Country Music Festival at Saureel Vineyards will now benefit the Caldor Fire Fund, a fund set up by the El Dorado Community Foundation to assist those impacted by the fire raging in the county.

“As soon as we saw the devastation this fire was having on members of our community, we knew we had to help,” says Russ Reyes from Kilt & Cork, who is producing this festival. “Living and working in this county the last 30 years, we all know someone who is impacted by this fire, and rather than feeling helpless, we want to do something to aid the victims.”

“If you have lost your home to this Caldor Fire, we want you to be our guest.” Tim Sauer

Saureel Vineyards

The venue itself, Saureel Vineyards is currently operating as a large animal rescue center, housing over 560 displaced animals from the county. The rescue is being managed by South County Large Animal Rescue and has been coordinated with the County of El Dorado. Owner Tim Sauer explained, “if you have lost your home to this Caldor Fire, we want you to be our guest. Come have fun, enjoy great music and be around people who genuinely care for you.” People who have lost their homes in this fire just need to reach out to Tanya Campbell of Kilt & Cork to set up their guest access. Contact Tanya at tanya@kiltandcork.com.

“In addition, we want to thank all of our first responders and medical professionals who have been dealing with so many crises this past year, from COVID-19 to these devastating fires, so we are offering them tickets at 50% off,” said Russ Reyes. “Just visit our website kiltandcork.com for more information.”

Jackson Michelson to headline

Gold Hill Country Music Festival is the first country music festival in the Sierra Foothills to feature top ranked, hit- making Nashville talent as well as the best local country bands. Headlining the show is the uber talented Jackson Michelson whose current hit “Tip Jar” is getting national airplay. Jackson has shared the stage with Lady A, Darius Rucker and Blake Shelton to name a few, and his other hits include “One Day,” “The Good Life” and “One At A Time.”

Also headlining is the one and only Willie Jones, who first burst into the national spotlight as a contestant on X- Factor. He brings a blend of new country that is both fresh and relevant with his newest hit “American Dream” getting critical praise. Willie will be sure to get those boots scootin’!

Tickets and Info

Rounding out the line up is local and regional favorites North Forty Country, The Kenny Frye Band and The Country Cougars.

Tickets are on sale now at https://goldhillmusicfestival.com

About Kilt & Cork,LLC: Kilt & Cork is passionate about promoting the Sierra Foothills lifestyle which includes the wineries, brewers, distilleries, restaurants and lodging, but also includes the amazing activities available to visitors and locals alike. Kilt & Cork produces a variety of private and community events in the Sierra Foothills such as the Motherlode Beer & Music Festival and the Placerville Oktoberfest. We are always looking for non- profits and civic partners who believe in bringing the best entertainment experience possible to their communities while supporting local non profit organizations.

