Oxbow Commons prepares for musical return

Napa, Calif. – Napa welcomes the return of live entertainment with Oxbow Riverstage Concerts. The first round of concerts has just been announced and includes several genres that include pop, jazz, blues and jam bands.

Located at Oxbow Commons in Napa, arrive early to enjoy a trip to Oxbow Public Market for some pre-show food and drink. This popular market reminds of a mini and upscale version of Pike’s Market in Seattle. Great fun and always a great time.

2022 Oxbow Riverstage Concerts

June 19: Brandi Carlile

June 25: Norah Jones / Regina Spektor

July 30: a-ha

Aug 12: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Aug 23: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Aug 26- 28: Widespread Panic

Sept 4: Leon Bridges

Sept 17: Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples

Tickets are on sale now!

For complete details and ticket information, please visit https://www.oxbowriverstage.com/.

Pre Show Food and Drinks!

Napa