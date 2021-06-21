Musically diverse and FREE open-air concerts in Folsom

Folsom, CA- The Folsom Parks & Recreation’s free Friday evening concert series returns this summer with four outstanding bands representing a variety of musical genres.

The open-air concerts are held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Folsom City Lions Park at the corner of Natoma and Stafford streets.

Bring blankets, lawn chairs, and your own picnic, or purchase a variety of food, beverages, and treats on site from visiting food trucks.

The concerts will also stream live on Folsom Parks & Recreation’s Facebook page, so you can still enjoy the music even if you can’t make it to the park.

Summer of Music featured bands and food trucks:

June 25: Band: Island of Black and White (reggae)

Food trucks: Cali Shore Surf & Turf, Candies Kitchen, Daisy’s Desserts, Pink Ice Cream Cart Company, Inc.

July 9: Band: Bobby Zoppi and The Corduroys (country hits and classics)

Food trucks: The Wing Spot 916, Jeeroz Food Truck, Outlaw Cuisine, Daisy’s Desserts, Pink Ice Cream Cart Company, Inc.

July 23: Band: Dad’s Impala (classic rock and power chord blues)

Food trucks: Zintzuni Cocina Mexicana, Hefty Gyros, The Wing Spot 916, Happy Cow Ice Cream, Hella-Halo Sacramento, Pink Ice Cream Cart Company, Inc.

August 13: Band: Innersoul (R&B and Latin)

Food trucks: Hefty Gyros, The Fry Boys, Tailgater44, Local Kine Shave Ice, Pink Ice Cream Cart Company, Inc.