Historic and Beautiful Concert Setting in Folsom

Folsom, CA- Folsom comes alive at night and summer 2019 will be no exception. The beautifully designed and historic Folsom Amphitheater gears up for a fun summer of evening concerts. All show are scheduled for 7:30 pm. Admission is free and so is parking at the garage at 905 Leidesdorff St.

2019 Folsom Amphitheater Concert Schedule

June 6 – Tom Rigney and Flambeau (Cajun, Zydeco & Blues)

June 13- Jessica Malone Band (Modern, Soulful Folk & Americana)

June- 20- Island of Black and White (Rock, Blues & Reggae)

June 27- Loose Engines (Classic Country & Americana)

July 18- Cynthia Renee and Co. (Country & Rock)

July 11- Young Harvesters a Neil Young Tribute

July 25- AKA for a Rockin’ Dance Party

Aug 1 – After Hours (Retro Funk and R&B)

Aug 8- Hipper Than Hip (Funky, R&B, and Soul)

