Welcome back to a beautifully, historic concert setting in Folsom

Folsom, CA- Folsom comes alive again at night and summer 2021 will be no exception. The beautifully designed and historic Folsom Amphitheater gears up for a fun summer of evening concerts. Shows scheduled for 7:30 pm. Admission is free and so is parking at the garage at 905 Leidesdorff St.

2021 Folsom Amphitheater Twilight Concert Series

  • June 3: Aaron Gayden Band
  • June 10: The Jessica Malone Band
  • June 17: Ryan Hernandez and Band
  • June 24: Sky Kings
  • July 8: Cynthia Renee Band
  • July 15: Apple *Z
  • July 22: Cash Prophets
  • July 29: 8 Track Massacre
  • August 5: Island of Black and White
  • August 12: Have Mercy
  • August 19: Aka Live
  • August 26: Groove Thang
