Welcome back to a beautifully, historic concert setting in Folsom
Folsom, CA- Folsom comes alive again at night and summer 2021 will be no exception. The beautifully designed and historic Folsom Amphitheater gears up for a fun summer of evening concerts. Shows scheduled for 7:30 pm. Admission is free and so is parking at the garage at 905 Leidesdorff St.
2021 Folsom Amphitheater Twilight Concert Series
- June 3: Aaron Gayden Band
- June 10: The Jessica Malone Band
- June 17: Ryan Hernandez and Band
- June 24: Sky Kings
- July 8: Cynthia Renee Band
- July 15: Apple *Z
- July 22: Cash Prophets
- July 29: 8 Track Massacre
- August 5: Island of Black and White
- August 12: Have Mercy
- August 19: Aka Live
- August 26: Groove Thang
More Local and Regional Concert Schedules!
Concert and Festival Coverage?
Get Featured!
- Now Scheduling for 2021-2022!
- Experienced Business, Travel & Entertainment Coverage
- Promoting & Covering ALL of California, the Wild West and beyond!
- We ♥ where we go, we go where we ♥!
- »» Inquire here about coverage for your destination, business, or event