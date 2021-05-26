Welcome back to a beautifully, historic concert setting in Folsom

Folsom, CA- Folsom comes alive again at night and summer 2021 will be no exception. The beautifully designed and historic Folsom Amphitheater gears up for a fun summer of evening concerts. Shows scheduled for 7:30 pm. Admission is free and so is parking at the garage at 905 Leidesdorff St.

2021 Folsom Amphitheater Twilight Concert Series

June 3: Aaron Gayden Band

June 10: The Jessica Malone Band

June 17: Ryan Hernandez and Band

June 24: Sky Kings

July 8: Cynthia Renee Band

July 15: Apple *Z

July 22: Cash Prophets

July 29: 8 Track Massacre

August 5: Island of Black and White

August 12: Have Mercy

August 19: Aka Live

August 26: Groove Thang

More Local and Regional Concert Schedules!

Concert and Festival Coverage?

Get Featured!