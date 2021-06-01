Oxbow Commons prepares for musical return

Napa, CA – Napa welcomes the return of live entertainment with Oxbow Riverstage Concerts. The first round of concerts has just been announced and includes several genres that include pop, jazz, blues and jam bands.

Located at Oxbow Commons in Napa, arrive early to enjoy a trip to Oxbow Public Market for some pre-show food and drink. This popular market reminds of a mini and upscale version of Pike’s Market in Seattle. Great fun and always a great time.

Oxbow Riverstage Concerts

Aug 14: Mt. Joy and Trampled By Turtles

Aug 21: Billy Idol

Aug 22: Brett Dennen (FREE SHOW)

Aug 27-29: Widespread Panic

Sept 11: Rodrigo Y Gabriela

Sept 17: Death Cab for Cutie

Sept 18: Gary Clark Jr.

Sept 25: Herbie Hancock

Oct 8-9: STS9

Tickets go on sale June 4, 2021.

For complete details and ticket information, please visit https://www.oxbowriverstage.com/.

Pre Show Food and Drinks!

Napa