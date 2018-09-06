Local non-profit to host second annual fundraiser Oct. 20 to benefit foster youth

(Roseville, CA)- Kelli Ridenour, founder of highly acclaimed Kelli’s Cookies, is planning their second annual fundraiser, Taste of Placer, which benefits Kelli’s Cookies For Goodness Bakes. Ridenour’s new nonprofit organization that funds on the job training for local foster youth.

Taste of Placer will be held October 20, 2018 at the Roseville Sports Center.

Time: 5:30 – 9:00 PM

This event helps bring awareness to the services Ridenour offers, as well as raise funds necessary to help more young adults in need. The program focuses on mentorship of foster youth, offering job training and employment to at-risk youth in the greater Placer and Sacramento regions.



Culinary ‘Tour de Placer County

“After becoming a foster parent, I was able to truly recognize the needs of these kids. They’re our future and all they need is a little support from the community,” said Ridenour. “At Taste of Placer, you’ll be taken on a culinary ‘Tour de Placer County,’ if you will, of the finest restaurants, wineries and breweries in our region while helping change the lives of these kids.”

Scrumptious Cuisine, Drinks, Music n’ more!

Taste of Placer will feature gourmet restaurants such as Land Ocean and Sienna while offering more casual dining fare from the likes of Lucille’s BBQ and downtown favorite, Monk’s Cellar. More than 35 businesses from the local food and beverage scene will serve their menu favorites. Attendees will enjoy all you can eat diverse cuisine and beverages, silent auction, raffle items, great music and dancing.

Tickets

Tickets to this event are available online or by visiting Kelli’s Cookies For Goodness Bakes at 605 Douglas Blvd in Roseville.

About Kelli’s Cookies For Goodness Bakes

New nonprofit organization Kelli’s Cookies For Goodness Bakes launched in 2017 with a mission to mentor, employ and inspire foster and at-risk youth in the greater Placer and Sacramento regions.

For Goodness Bakes helps equip youth ages 18-24 with practical job skills and work experience to help become self-sufficient and successful in life.

To learn more, visit www.forgoodnessbakes.org.

Roseville Sports Center

1545 Pleasant Grove Blvd

Roseville, CA