California Real Estate Trends

Roseville, CA,- In a recent article published by REALTOR Magazine, we are seeing a trend of people moving across state boundaries. Of those leaving California in the past 5-years, the largest portion, 25,187, went to Texas.

Other states getting California residents were Arizona, 13,655, Oregon,12,917 and 7,173 going to Washington. New York had the largest negative migration with six states listed as receiving New Yorkers. The largest group, 33,391 went to Florida. Other states getting an influx from New York included North Carolina, Texas, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and California.

The Lone Star State

The California population moving to Texas is likely drawn there by the growing tech industries and lower housing costs. Relocating most often appeals to young employees, as the study found millennials were the highest percentage of people crossing state borders.

Many people who left New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Michigan were headed to Florida. However, Washington, D.C., North Dakota, and Wyoming saw the highest influx of residents moving in from other states, according to the analysis. Alaska saw the most residents moving away.

