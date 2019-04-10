Roseville, CA- When and where should you be investing in real estate? The time is now, and our Sacramento-Roseville area is one of the best housing markets in the country.

Honestly, the best time to invest in real estate was 10-years ago when the housing market hit bottom and properties could be purchased at very low price. If you missed that opportunity the next best time is today.

If you or someone you know is considering making an investment in real estate, you need a long-term plan and need to understand which housing markets are worth investing in now.

California seems out of reach with super high home prices in the coastal metropolitan areas. This is not the case in the Sacramento area which is projected to have growth in the coming years. This makes the our area an excellent place to consider investing.

Predictions in Sacramento – Roseville

According to some recent studies the Sacramento-Arden Arcade-Roseville area has an average home price of just over $327,000. The population is expected to grow 4 percent in the next three years with job growth of about 5 percent in the next two years. These two factors alone guarantee bringing significant new renters to the area.

In addition, the home prices are expected increase by 10 percent in the next year and up a third over the next three years. This makes Sacramento-Roseville area a great place to start looking if you are considering a real estate investment.

Bay Area Investors

Let me tell you, the investors from the Bay Area understand the price/value relationship in our Sacramento-Roseville area and are buying property quickly. Just last week I helped a young couple from San Jose buy their first investment property in Roseville. They purchased new construction and got a great deal on a patio home by Lennar Homes which will make a great rental. We anticipate they will have renters ready to pay $2,500 per month before the paint is dry.

Summary

As with any investment, adding real estate to your portfolio should be done after doing thorough research and working with an experienced agent. Buying at the wrong price in the wrong location could be a poor investment.

Feel free to call or email me, Julie Jalone, at the MagnumOne Realty office in Roseville, if you or someone you know is considering a real estate investment and have questions. I can be reached at 916-899-6571 or by email to juliej@jalone.com.



