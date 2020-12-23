Roseville, CA- Defying the struggling economy, California home sales remained red hot in November, breaking the 500,000 sales benchmark for the first time since January 2009 and reaching the highest level in 15 years.

Low rates, flexibility to work from home drive California home-buying interest to levels not seen for many years.

By the Numbers

Existing, single-family home sales totaled 508,820 in November on a seasonally adjusted annualized rate, up 5.0 percent from October and up 26.3 percent from November 2019.

totaled 508,820 in November on a seasonally adjusted annualized rate, up 5.0 percent from October and up 26.3 percent from November 2019. November’s statewide median home price was $699,000 down 1.7 percent from October and up 18.5 percent from November 2019.

was $699,000 down 1.7 percent from October and up 18.5 percent from November 2019. Year-to-date statewide home sales were up 1.3 percent in November.

Sacramento & Placer

Sales in Sacramento increase 23.3 percent from last November and the median sold price increased 14.9 percent to $442,500. In Placer County, the number of sales increased by over 26 percent and prices were up 12.8 percent to $552,650. Placer Counties largest cities are Roseville, Rocklin and Lincoln, respectively.

With low inventory the current housing market is very favorable for sellers and difficult to buyers. This is particularly true in the lower price ranges.

About Julie Jalone

If you have questions about the current market or a homeowner considering selling and have questions, please feel free to contact me. I can be reached at the MagnumOne Realty office in Roseville (916) 899-6571 or by email to juliej@jalone.com (DRE# 01418097)