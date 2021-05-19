Real Estate Market remains hot in Placer County

Roseville, CA- Homes are selling quickly and for a premium. If you are thinking about selling your home, you should not put it on the market until you are prepared. Understanding what you can expect can set you up to make the most of our current seller’s market.

According to a recent survey just over 16 percent of homeowners plan on selling in the next year and a half. New listings coming on the market will be good for buyers currently competing for a limited number of houses. This competition is putting significant upward pressure on prices. About half of the homeowners who are planning to sell say the current market with high prices and low inventory have made them want to sell earlier than planned.

If you or someone you know is considering selling a home, here are some things you should know.

You may be able to skip presale home improvements

Preparing a home to sell often includes doing minor or major repairs and upgrades but sellers are so anxious they are making offers on houses which need work. Unless the house has a major problem like a leaky roof, you are most likely better off selling as-is. Make it a priority to declutter and depersonalize the home so it’s easy for buyers to imagine themselves living there. The buyers can fix it up and renovate it on their own money.

It will happen quickly

There is an extremely high probability, if you list your house, it will have offers and there may be several over the asking price. Not many listings are still available after one weekend.

Single family homes are in high demand, so selling now means you will sell faster and for a higher price than you would under other conditions. It is best to be prepared to sell as soon as you list and even better to have your next home or where you are moving to planned.

Finding a replacement home is not easy

The same things which make it a great time to sell make it a difficult time to buy a house. The high demand for houses and the large number of buyers will make finding and buying a replacement home a challenge.

The difficult part of our current market for sellers is finding a replacement for the one being sold. One thing some sellers are doing is making finding a replacement property contingent. This means your buyer may have to wait. Ideally, you are able to buy a replacement home before you sell. This is tricky but it can be done.

In this market the sellers make the rules!

