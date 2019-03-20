Accuracy, Timeliness Key in Online Home Searches

Roseville, CA- Searching online is a quick way to quickly hone in on potential home purchases. It can provide a wealth of information and data, but not all sites are the same in regards to accuracy and timeliness. To maximize your home search, here are 3 Tips for Finding the Perfect Home when searching online.

Stay Current with Local MLS

Get the latest listings, many of the property websites do not update their information often. It is common to find homes shown as available which were sold long ago. You don’t want to waste your time looking at listings which are not available. The most current information is available on the local MLS and your agent can provide access. Another good site is realtor.com which pulls its information from MLS every 15 minutes. Other sites like Zillow and Trulia may update their information less often.

Compare the Data – can photos be trusted?

The best properties are not always the best looking. Photos taken with a wide-angle lens can make as small room look large. That perfect cottage might be close to a loud high traffic street. They can also hide many potential issues such as foundation, electrical and plumbing problems.

When looking at listings review the relevant information, such as price per square foot, how long the house has been on the market and the year the house was built. Ask your real estate agent to help you interpret what you find. The best agents have local knowledge of the market and may even know details and histories of some properties. If a listing seems too good to be true, your agent will likely know why.

Take Advantage of Your Agent’s Knowledge

Property websites are compilation of listings, they show you active and sold properties, prices and in some cases sale histories. This information will help you build knowledge about the local housing market but may not give you a complete picture.

To assist you with your online search, talk to your agent. They can help you gather additional information which may be important in making your buying decision. How close are schools, what is he traffic like to get from the property to work, where are the services you need. Good agents will be able fill in the blanks and give you a feel for the neighborhood.

Agents may be able to provide information on specific properties and can help guide you away from listings with hidden problems. They are also in the best position to save you time by avoiding going to see homes you will not want or be able to buy.

Most buyers do not find the “right home” by just looking online. Consider this time as seeing the different types homes available and a general idea of what is out there. When you have spent time online, you will be ready to meet and share what you have learned with your agent.

Magnum One Realty – Julie Jalone

If you have any comments you would like to share or have questions about searching for a home to buy, please contact me (916-899-6571) at the MagnumOne Realty office in Roseville. You can also reach me by emailing to juliej@jalone.com