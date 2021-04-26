Superb comfort and a multitude of high-tech

Roseville, CA- Growing up in a family with six kids in the 1960s, we became quite acclimated to traveling in a station wagon.

Although wagons are no longer mainstream vehicles, they have not totally disappeared. One of them is the 2021 Mercedes E450 wagon, a luxury vehicle that my family would have marveled at if my dad had owned one.

Back in the day, wagons were a standard mode of travel for many large families for obvious reasons, the primary one being its ability to squeeze a bunch of kids into one vehicle. The Chevy wagons my dad preferred were no-frills models with an absence of any bells and whistles, having little in common with the ultra-sophisticated Mercedes wagon.

Thanks to a compact rear jump seat, the Mercedes all-terrain wagon can accommodate seven people. But that’s where the comparison between old and new stops. The E450 has terrific performance, features a multitude of high-tech qualities, offers superb comfort, and gets much better gas mileage than the wagons of old.

Mercedes delivers lots of variety with the E450. Produced in Sindelfinger, Germany, it can be purchased as a sedan, all-terrain wagon, coupe, or convertible. It has four different powertrains.

Refreshed for 2021

The Mercedes wagon was refreshed for 2021. It has horizontal taillights with new light signatures and modest changes in the bumpers and the rear end. There are a number of cool interior changes as well, improving in an area where Mercedes typically excels. Few automakers construct interiors as classy and comfortable as Mercedes.

Performance is another Mercedes trademark. The E450 wagon exchanged its old twin-turbocharged engine with a new turbo 3.0-liter, V6 that generates 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. It’s a smooth and powerful powertrain from start to finish that is bolstered by a standard nine-speed automatic transmission.

What sets the new engine apart from others in its class is utilizing a slight hybrid motor (called EQ boost) that adds an additional 21 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. The all-wheel drive E450 wagon has a top speed of 130 mph and goes 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds, one-tenth of a second quicker than last year’s model. Gas mileage is 22-28 mpg.

The Mercedes wagon excels in its ability to deliver great comfort on long trips. It handles corners easily and gives the driver a true feeling of control. It’s also very safe, featuring standard features that include blind-spot monitors, parking sensors, high resolution backup cameras, automatic emergency braking, and a system for rear collisions that applies the brakes to avoid a possible chain reaction.

AT A GLANCE – 2021 MERCEDES E450 WAGON

Performance: turbocharged 3.0-liter, V6, 362 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 22-28 mpg

Price estimate: $67,600

Warranty: four years/50,000 miles; Drivetrain: four years/50,000 miles; Roadside assistance: four years/50,000 miles; Corrosion: four years/50,000 miles

Interior

Not many auto manufacturers create interiors as well as Mercedes. Already a class leader in this area, the Mercedes E-Class got even better this year due to the changes. Mercedes replaced individual knobs and toggles and now features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen. Commands can come from the touchscreen, steering wheel or improved voice-recognition system.

The interior is a combination of synthetic leather, wood trims and metal. Seating for all passengers is excellent, with ample head and leg room. Cargo space is 35 cubic feet that expands to 64 cubes with the second row folded down. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and connected-car services featuring a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot are standard.

Tired of an SUV that accommodates a large family? The 2021 Mercedes E450 all-terrain wagon is a good option. It can seat seven passengers and delivers comfort for all. The wagon also offers terrific power and drives with ease.