Impressive and Broad Improvements

The midsize family sedan landscape is loaded, stocked with some great vehicles. There are at least a half dozen that demand a good look.

One of those midsize sedans is the 2018 Mazda6, which features many enviable qualities, including styling, family-friendly interior space, affordability, plus solid fuel economy and performance.

Other notable players in the fiercely competitive midsize sedan class are the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, Ford Fusion, Nissan Altima, Hyundai Sonata, and Kia Optima.

Notable Improvements

The Mazda6 certainly cemented its inclusion in this exclusive club with some broad improvements for the 2018 model. The changes include adding an impressive turbocharged engine, doing an exterior facelift and making smart interior refinements.

An attractive new grille with standard LED headlights are major pluses for the 2018 Mazda6, which is wider, lower and more aggressive. The combination gives the sedan even more curb-appeal.

Engine & Performance

We were particularly pleased to see that Mazda finally added a second engine. There’s still no V6 option, but the turbo model is a welcome addition and should be seriously considered. Even though the price of the base model is attractive, that means going with the less performance-laden turbo engine.

2018 Mazda6

Performance: 2.5-liter, four cylinder, 187 horsepower; turbocharged 2.5-liter, four cylinder, 250 horsepower

Mileage estimate range: 26-35 mpg; 23-31 mpg

Price: $22,100 to $34,900

Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; drivetrain 5 years/60,000 miles; roadside assistance 3 years/36,000; corrosion 5 years/unlimited



The turbo 2.5-liter, four cylinder generates 250 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. It has lots of initial power, clocked at 6.4 seconds in 0-60 mpg testing. The Mazda6 is only the automaker’s second model to install the turbo-four engine. The other one is the CX-9, a three-row sport utility vehicle.

The base model comes equipped with a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine that produces 187 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque. For car buyers who are real gas conscious, this model gets 26-35 mpg, a little better than the turbo engine (23-31 mpg). Note that the front-wheel drive Mazda6 has no all-wheel drive option.

What hasn’t changed much is the way the Mazda6 performs. It has a great reputation for its athletic prowess and handles superbly, especially through corners. Drivers will possess a great deal of confidence and find the Mazda6 delivers quite well in the “fun” department.

Revamped Interior

There’s also much to admire regarding the Mazda6’s revamped interior. One of the biggest additions is the seats were redesigned for improved comfort, which Mazda says will limit fatigue on long drives. Head and leg room are excellent, even when the optional sunroof is purchased. Rear seating and the cargo area (14.7 cubic feet) are about average for the class.

The addition of many high-quality materials gives the Mazda6 a luxury feel. The dashboard has been redone and mastering the central control knob is the key to easing any frustrating technology issues.

Overall Impression

A revered sedan historically, the 2018 Mazda6 is even better than previous models. Adding the turbo engine was a great idea that provides car buyers who put a high priority on performance an option that was never previously available. Interior improvements and an attractive exterior only add to the overall product.